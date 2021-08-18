GALENA, Ill. — Lawrence “Larry” E. Holland, 77, officiated his last game on August 15, 2021, at MercyOne, Dubuque, IA.
Funeral mass will be 11 AM, Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena and after 10 AM on Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.
He was born to Edmund and Dorothy (Hartung) Holland on September 25, 1943, in Freeport, IL. Larry graduated from Galena High School in 1961. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Oriskany. After returning home from the service, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Ohms, from Scales Mound, IL, on October 9, 1965. This union was blessed with 3 children, Mark, Kristie, and Heather. Larry was a proud UAW Local 94 electrician, working at John Deere Dubuque Works for 35 years. He officiated football, basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball for 50+ years. In his last few years, Larry was also the assigning official for high schools in northwest Illinois. He was an active member of the Galena Elks Club, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus, and the VFW. Larry was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. However, his most prized passion was his grandchildren and their sports and activities.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy, and their three children, Mark (Deb) Holland of Sun Prairie, WI, and their three children, Ashley, Hannah, and Jacob; Kristie (Max) Miller of Cooper City, FL, and their three children, Kasey, Alex, and Jonathan; and Heather (Bob) Wuebker of Dubuque, and their three children, Abby, Brooke, and Kayla, his siblings, Karen (Mike) Heinen; Dave (Cathy) Holland; Dale Holland; Theresa Holland; and Lisa (Dan) Droeszler, his in-laws, Steve (Pam) Ohms; Stuart (Mary) Ohms; Roxanne Foley; Pat (Sheila) Ohms; Paula (Larry) McPeek; Laurel (Rick) Gile; and Tom (Julie) Ohms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Chuck and Irma Ohms.
The family would like to thank everyone at MercyOne Dubuque for their compassionate care, especially his nurse Haley on Four West.