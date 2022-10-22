Virgil J. Blocker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Connie M. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia Hanten, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Paul E. Knipper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Patrick J. Meyers, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Carol J. Mueller, Epworth, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Gregg T. O’Bryant Sr., Sabula, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
Sara A. O’Connell, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque.
Beverly K. Peacock, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
David Radke, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton, Ill. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul Rector, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joan Schaal, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
