LA MOTTE, Iowa — Wayne Norman Waller, 91, of La Motte, passed away at MercyOne Medical Center on Sunday, December 04, 2022.
According to Wayne’s wishes no public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA assisted the family.
Wayne was born on September 16, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of Roy and Bertha “Bird” (Hartman) Waller. He Married Annette P. (Osterkamp) Waller on November 15, 1956, at Zwingle Church in Zwingle, Iowa and shared 67 years together.
Wayne grew up in Dubuque on the family farm and moved to La Motte to his own farm with his wife Annette where they had dairy cows, elk, and deer, along with other animals throughout their years. Wayne loved to go fishing for catfish, working on the farm, watching bull riding, mushroom hunting, trying his luck with pull tabs while his wife shopped, coon hunting, and eating ice cream.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and brother. He loved spending time with his family and helping anyone in need. He also loved telling stories and jokes to make people smile. Wayne was full of wisdom and always shared his knowledge with others (i.e., life is never easy, you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink, etc.)
He is survived by his wife, Annette; son, Tim (Karen) Waller; daughter, Amy (Stan) Pfeiler; daughter-in-law, Karen (Tim) Waller; son-in-law, Stan (Amy) Pfeiler; 3 grandchildren, Codey Waller, Shania (Peterson) Kinywa, and Sierra Waller; grandson-in-law Peterson (Shania) Wambuu; one great-grandchild, Wayne Kinywa; and one brother-in-law, Jimmy Osterkamp; seven sisters-in-law, Alberta Waller, Connie Waller, Audrey Waller, Alice Osterkamp, Joyce Osterkamp, Patrica Osterkamp, and Joan Waller; along with many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Ethel Mae and Wanda (his twin), both in infancy, and Sylvia (Mathew) Osterkamp, and Mildred (Fred) Neumeister; and six brothers, Clarence, Eldon, Robert, Clifford, David, Raymond; brothers-in-law, Fred (Mildred) Neumeister, Matthew (Sylvia) Osterkamp, Jack (Loretta) Watters, Albert (Alice) Osterkamp, Billy (Joyce) Osterkamp, Carl Osterkamp, Harry Osterkamp, Herman Gansimer; sisters-in-law, Jennie (Clifford) Waller and Irene (Eldon) Waller.
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital staff and Hospice of Dubuque for taking care of Wayne until his passing; La Motte and Key West fire and rescue for assisting Wayne in his time of need, Leonard funeral home for their services, and family/friends who have taken the time to call and visit.
