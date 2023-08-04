CUBA CITY, Wis. — John J. “Gus” Lowery, 64, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. A private family service with military honors accorded will be held on Saturday, August 5th. A private family burial will be held at a later date. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5th from 12:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Gus was born on May 2, 1959 to Arvid “Corby” & Ruth “Cookie” (Runde) Lowery in Cuba City, WI. He was in the 229th EN CO in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He married Deb (Arling) Kruser on July 13, 2002 at the Matador Corporation Land. He loved growing up on the family farm, he even turned his town wife into a farm wife. He was a self-employed auto mechanic for many years. He was a member of the Matadors Motorcycle Club. Gus enjoyed teaching things to his children & grandchildren, his PBR, old time rock-n-roll music, darts, playing pool, old John Wayne movies, camping, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Gus is survived by his wife, Deb; 2 children: Nick (Robyn) Kruser & Niki (Neil) Kennett; 5 grandchildren: Trever, Kaliesha, Adelynn, Aiden and Bryson; 5 siblings: Mary Jo (Josie) Craugh, Sue (Alfie) Miller, Tom (Mary) Lowery & Linda Brandt; a sister-in-law, Gail Arling; 2 godchildren: Shaun Miller & Brian Wallenhorst, special nephew, Tim Craugh; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters: Ruth Ann Unbehaun & Kim Lowery, in-laws, John & Catherine (Topsie) Arling, brother-in-law/best friend, Dave Arling. Also, his special friends that preceded him in death, Gator Wallenhorst, Bob McCabe, Ricky Bulman, Don McCabe Sr. & Don McCabe Jr. & old Bob McCabe. In lieu of plants & flowers, a John J. “Gus” Lowery Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.