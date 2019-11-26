BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Calvin “Grizz” Morris Jr., went home to be with Jesus on November 20, 2019, after a courageous 9 year battle with 3 rare types of stage 4 cancer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at noon at Assembly of God Church in Boscobel. Pastor Ryan Langner will be officiating. Burial in Hickory Grove cemetery, rural Boscobel. Friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Assembly of God Church in Boscobel. Kendall Funeral Service, Boscobel, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.