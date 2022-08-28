PEEWAUKEE, Wis. — Barbara A. Knepper (nee Pitts) finally found peace and passed on to eternal life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Barbara fought hard right to the end of her courageous 3-year battle with severe aplastic anemia.

Barbara was born to parents LeRoy and Helen Pitts on March 1, 1946, in Dubuque Iowa. Barbara attended Catholic schools in Dubuque, graduating from Wahlert High School in 1964. After graduation, Barbara began the first of many jobs working as a receptionist and administrative assistant for a variety of businesses. Her ready smile, quick wit and kind, gentle, caring manner would serve her well in all that she did.

