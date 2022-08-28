PEEWAUKEE, Wis. — Barbara A. Knepper (nee Pitts) finally found peace and passed on to eternal life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Barbara fought hard right to the end of her courageous 3-year battle with severe aplastic anemia.
Barbara was born to parents LeRoy and Helen Pitts on March 1, 1946, in Dubuque Iowa. Barbara attended Catholic schools in Dubuque, graduating from Wahlert High School in 1964. After graduation, Barbara began the first of many jobs working as a receptionist and administrative assistant for a variety of businesses. Her ready smile, quick wit and kind, gentle, caring manner would serve her well in all that she did.
On May 28, 1976, she was united in marriage to Allan Knepper of Cascade Iowa. Allan and Barbara would soon make their home in many cities and states as Allan pursued his 32-year career with General Motors Corp. Wherever they went, Waterloo IA, Des Moines, Detroit, Omaha, Parsippany N.J., Chicago, Detroit again and finally Pewaukee WI, Barbara would work for law firms, real estate firms, corporate offices, always being the welcoming face at the front desk. In 1999 she found best job ever as parish administrative assistant at St. Anthony on the Lake in Pewaukee. She spent 20 years in a great workplace with great people.... except on bulletin publishing deadline day, if you were late, you would see her other side which did not include kindness, gentleness or caring mentioned above!
Barbara and Allan were blessed with the adoption of their first daughter Lindsay in March 1982. Their world would be changed forever. It was decided that Lindsay could really use a little sister, so once again, the family was blessed with the adoption of Laura in 1984. Barbara loved everything about being the mother she had always dreamed of being, and she was very good at it. Barbara’s days were busy with cooking her favorite recipes for special family events, making sure everyone was ready for school days from kindergarten through college, telling Allan just how to plant her flowers, and competing to have the first oriole of the season. If Barbara had any spare time left, she loved to dominate every Scrabble game she ever played, read lots of great books, maybe catch an episode of the Bachelor and send birthday, holiday and lots of “thinking of you” cards and warm wishes to her friends and family.
After her retirement from St. Anthony on The Lake in 2019, Barbara found another job even better than all the rest....... being a grandma to her new grandson Leo Hutchins. Leo was treated to her ready smile, kind, gentle caring manner each and every day. Leo’s birth was truly God’s gift to Barbara and her family to help them through what the next three years would bring.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Helen Pitts of Dubuque. Barbara is survived by her husband Allan, daughters Lindsay (John) Galli of Madison, Laura (Mark) Hutchins and grandson Leo of Madison; brother David (Sheila) Pitts Epworth IA, half-brother Wayne (Michelle) Schuster Aurora IL, brothers-in-laws Steven Knepper and Gary Knepper of Cascade Iowa and many nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many dear friends.
The family would like to thank their extended family, friends and the St. Anthony community who have been with them every step of the way on this journey of the last three years. The prayers and more prayers, cards, thoughtful gifts of all sorts, offers of help, meals, communication of all kinds were truly a blessing.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that were a part of Barbara’s journey, especially Dr. Sameem Abedin of Grace Cancer Clinic, and the doctors, nurses and medical professionals that were a part of the Froedtert team, including those at the Moorland Reserve Cancer Clinic and the Froedtert Center for Advanced Care.
Barbara will be remembered with a visitation at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280 N2101 Prospect Avenue, Pewaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday August 31, 2022 from 9:30 AM — 12:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:00 PM.
All are invited to a parish luncheon at St. Anthony after services. Interment will follow at a later date in Cascade, Iowa
In lieu of flowers or other offerings, the family would welcome people to consider the “Be the Match Foundation” with donations or even the loving gift of being a bone marrow donor.
Also, please consider taking the time to be a blood donor in your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.