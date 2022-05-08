Robert J. Huss, 86, of Dubuque, died Thursday, May 05, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the Church of the Nativity followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Robert was born August 16, 1935 in Dubuque, son of Clarence “Pete” and Modwena (Dolan) Huss. He graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School.
He married Nancy Ryder on September 4, 1965 at the Church of the Nativity. She preceded him in death on October 22, 1985.
After graduating from Loras College in 1957, he went to work with the Internal Revenue Service, retiring from there in 1990 as office manager. He then operated Cable Car Accounting until retiring in 1995.
He was a past member of the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Dubuque Evening Optimist Club and the Dubuque Jaycees. He was also a member of the Church of the Nativity where he served as Treasurer of the Guild. Bob served as a member of the Nativity and Wahlert High School boards. He and his wife Nancy were also active with the Cursillo Movement and Christian Experience Weekends.
Bob enjoyed traveling, playing duplicate bridge, and spending time with family and friends, whom he loved dearly. He was a Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League.
He is survived by five children, Jim (Ann) Huss of Iowa City, Edie (Tom) Kuhle of Dubuque, Mary (Bret) Fink of Dubuque, Theresa (Jeff) Doerr of Dubuque, and Chris (Angie) Huss of Dubuque; 17 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carol Zartman, grandson, Daniel Kuhle, and his brother, Jack Huss.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A Robert Huss memorial fund has been established.