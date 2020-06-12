WALFORD, Iowa — Thomas Joseph (TJ) Neuhaus, 66, of Walford, IA, passed away following his battle with cancer at his home Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Tom was born on June 29, 1953, to Gilbert and Virginia (Flynn) Neuhaus, in Dubuque, Iowa. He moved with his family to Cedar Rapids at a young age where he graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School in 1971. In the mid ’70s, he began his adventure as a truck driver. Being a free spirit, Tom moved to Oregon in the mid ’80s to try something new. While in Oregon, Tom went to school to become a heating and air technician. When the Western wind blew Tom back home, he worked as a HVAC tech for a short time until climbing back into the truck. In the beginning of TJ’s 40+ year trucking career, he traveled most of the lower 48 as an over-the-road driver. The last 26 years of his driving career were with ADM Trucking out of Cedar Rapids, which allowed him to be home every night. Tom retired from trucking July 1, 2019.
After 9 years together, on September 27, 1997, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Key West, IA, Tom married the love of his life Pamela (Wagner) Klein, and was welcomed as family by her three children. Together Tom and Pam raised their family in Cedar Rapids until recently moving to their home in Walford.
Tom enjoyed camping, canoeing, Jeeps, tinkering in his wood shop and remodeling his homes. His favorite pastime was being on his bike. His motto was “A Good Bike Ride Fixes Everything.” Most of all Tom loved being with his family and friends, spreading his infectious smile. He was affectionately known as “Mr. Gadget.”
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pam, of Walford; children, Dan (Ann) Klein, of Des Moines, Carrie (Travis) Harbour, of Anamosa, and Angela (Andy) Meier, of Elgin AFB, FL; grandchildren, Henley Harbour, Caden, Matthew and Lauren Klein, Ethan, Madaline and Emily Meier; siblings, Karen Taylor, of Sanger, TX, Sandra (Fritz) Lampe, of Cedar Rapids, James Neuhaus, of Northridge, CA, Charles (Marlene) Neuhaus, of Cedar Rapids, Rodger (Becky) Neuhaus, of Shueyville, David (Nancy) Neuhaus, of Davenport, and Brian (Stephanie) Neuhaus, of White Bear Lake, MN; father-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Wagner, of Dubuque, IA; brothers-in-law Joe (Mickie) Wagner, of Epworth, and Greg (Diane) Wagner, of Cascade; and many more loving family and friends. He will also be missed by his trusty Cocker Spaniel, Tucker.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Kay Taylor.
Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Ponderosa Ballroom, Walford. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa. Please be respectful of social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, or Dogs Forever @ 809 Rockford Rd SW Cedar Rapids.
Online condolence can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com