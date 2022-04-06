BEETOWN, Wis. — M. Paul Blum, 86, of Beetown, died on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at River Valley Community Church in Cassville, where services will follow.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

