GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Norman Ohnstad Gunderson, age 92, of Garnavillo, IA died December 14, 2021 at the Guttenberg Care Center. Iowa Cremation (www.iowacremation.com) is assisting the family. Due to COVID restrictions there will be a private family service on December 18, 1:00pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Garnavillo. Interment will take place at a later time.
Norman was born on September 6, 1929 in West Allis, WI, son of Andrew E. and Ida A. (Ohnstad) Gunderson. After graduating from West Allis Nathan Hale High School, he spent the next 26 months with the U.S. Army. In January of 1955 he graduated from Luther College, Decorah, IA, and the next 10 years teaching at the McGregor and Garnavillo High Schools. Norman also served as Principal of the Garnavillo High School from 1958-1965. He then served as a Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance Representative for Clayton County until his retirement in 1992. On August 7, 1955 he was married to Gwendolyn Carole Kaiser at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Garnavillo, IA. They were blessed with 3 children: Jeffery, Roxanne and Gregory. Norman spent his free time golfing, watching sports, fishing, playing cards, spending winters in Texas and enjoying time with his family. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 66 years, Gwen of Garnavillo; his son Jeffery (Marcia) Gunderson, of Moline, IL; his daughter Roxanne Heinrichs of Manchester, IA; and his son Gregory (Raelynn) Gunderson of New Braunfels, TX; three grandchildren, Kelli Schafer, Christine (Mark) Moreno, and Taylor Heinrichs; four step-grandchildren, Marcus (Julie) Quaranta, Chad (Julie) Quaranta, Paul (Holly) Ayala, and Heather Lunsford; eight great-grandchildren, Lilly, Brooke, Autumn, Jackson, Xander, Morgan, Caitlyn and Layla.
The family would like to thank the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital & Clinics, the Guttenberg Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for all the care and kindness given to Norman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Garnavillo, IA and the Garnavillo EMS.