WEXFORD, Iowa — Aileen Margaret Delaney, 77, of Wexford, Iowa, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home in Wexford, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wexford, Iowa. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Wexford, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.