HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Raymond J. Jaeger, 82, of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
There will be a private burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Raymond was born on August 8, 1940 to Joseph J. and Violet C. (Blaine) Jaeger. Ray married Barbara L. Huseman on July 16, 1960.
Ray farmed, and later retired from John Deere Dubuque in 1990. He was known for his love of traveling the country on his motorcycle, passion for building and farming, his pride of family and loyalty to friends.
He was a long time caregiver for his brother Paul. He will be remembered by most for his unique sense of humor and his “Crazy Horse” hat.
He is survived by his children: Catherine Bechtel, Donna White, Ronald Jaeger and Robert Jaeger; six grandchildren: Chantelle Miller, Randi and Tim White, Seth, Jasmine and Joshua Jaeger; three great grandchildren: Jenna, Rayden and Ethan; honorary family: Samantha Berglin and son Oliver; siblings: Lou Ann (Gary) Switzer, Paul Jaeger, Mary Jo (Jim) Driscoll and Linda (Bill) Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara in 1990, brothers: Ralph, Edward and Robert Jaeger; son in law, Jeff (Ramon) White; and honorary daughter in law, Joyce Tucker.
The family would like to thank all the St. Croix employees for their exceptional care.
Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.
