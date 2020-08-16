Andrew W. “Andy” Jaeger, age 67, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Ennoble Manor, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Andy’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 mandate issued by the City of Dubuque, face masks are required for all who attend. To honor Andy’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m., on Tuesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Christian Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Andy was born on July 7, 1953, in Guttenberg, Iowa, son of George and Frances (Wild) Jaeger.
Andy was born and raised in the Guttenberg area. He was employed with Ertl in Dyersville and FDL Foods in Dubuque before heading out to Idaho for seven years. After his return to Dubuque, Andy was employed with Premier Linen for seven years, where he ran the elevator, until his early retirement due to health issues in 2009. Andy was an avid outdoorsman, always looking forward to spending time hunting, fishing, ginseng hunting and camping. He also enjoyed snowboarding, traveling and hitting the open road on his motorcycle when the weather was nice. Andy liked watching the Green Bay Packers play and listening to heavy metal music, Metallica was one of his favorite bands. Andy’s greatest joy was definitely spending time with his family, he was a wonderful dad and grandpa! We are deeply saddened at losing Andy in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully.
Those left to cherish Andy’s memory include his 4 children, Dawn (Kevin) Atkinson, Shellsburg, IA, Eric (Marie) Jaeger, Boone, IA, Becky Jo (Chris Kotte) Jaeger, McGregor, IA, and Adam Jaeger, Salt Lake City, UT; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his eight siblings, Dottie (Lowell) Willie, St. Olaf, IA, Marty Jaeger, Waterloo, IA, Monica Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, Gene (Gail) Jaeger, Albia, IA, Cathy (Steve) Wiskus, Colesburg, IA, Jerry (Deb) Jaeger, Dubuque, IA, Angie Jaeger, Dubuque, IA and Theresa Kotz, Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Mary Jaeger, Dubuque, IA; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Carol Polkinghorn, Dubuque, IA.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances Jaeger; his brother, Chuck Jaeger; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Kotz.
Andy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ennoble Manor and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their professional care of Andy and his entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Andrew Jaeger Family.
