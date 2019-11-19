Jean F. (Selle) Johnson, age 92, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Jean’s life, funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel officiating. To celebrate Jean’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Private family burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Centralia, at a later date.
Jean was born on April 27, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Harry and Florence (Koehler) Selle. Jean was always a hard worker and as a young girl was employed at the Battery Factory, which allowed her to help pay for her twin sister’s college education. In later years she would work at several different places including the college in La Crosse, Wisconsin, as a waitress at Hazel’s Cafe, and as a private housekeeper and in-home care helper. She was united in marriage to Percy Johnson on August 30, 1946, and they would have 12 children together. In her free time, Jean loved to knit and crochet and made beautiful Christmas tree skirts for all of the kids. But her favorite activity, beyond a doubt, was to spend time fishing down by the river, she would fish everyday if she could. We are deeply saddened at losing Jean in our daily lives, but are grateful for the 92 years we were blessed to have her here on this Earth with us.
Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include her children, Larry (Donna) Johnson, East Dubuque, IL, Karen Johnson, Stephens, VA, Barbara Jean (Don) Painter, Dubuque, IA, Nancy Lee Brady, Gainsville, WI, Janet (Brian) Fisher, Alliance, NE, Barbara Rae (Mark) McKinney, Prescott, WI, Jeannette Sage, Prescott, WI and Gene Johnson, Dubuque, IA; her 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Johnson, Galena, IL.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Jeremiah McKinney, and 5 grandchildren in infancy; 2 children in infancy; 2 sons, Jack Johnson and Robert “Bob” Johnson; 2 brothers, Harlan Selle and Jerry Selle; and a sister, Jeannette Streinz.
Jean’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of ManorCare for the loving care they provided to Jean for the past years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.