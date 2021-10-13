FOX LAKE, Ill. — Catherine A. “Catie” Lichter, 56, of Fox Lake, Illinois, died October 7, 2021, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. A public visitation for friends will be held from 12-2:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family. After the service, refreshments will be served at Uno’s in Platteville.
Catie was born on January 25, 1965 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ralph and Rita (Vaassen) Curtis. Catie graduated from Platteville High School and UW-Platteville. She married Larry Lichter on August 12, 2006, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
She enjoyed traveling all over the world, reading, belly laughing with friends and family, boating, gardening, taking care of her grandbabies, and live music. She was always a gracious host and never turned down a good time.
Catie was a longtime supporter of Wisconsin Badger Camp, starting as a counselor and eventually serving as a board member.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Lichter, Fox Lake, IL; parents, Ralph and Rita Curtis, Platteville; four daughters, Taylor (fiancé, Nick Moes) Welsch, Oak Creek, WI, Kelsey Welsch, Minneapolis, MN, Michelle (Clint) Evans, Arkdale, WI, and Lauren (fiancé, Justin Murphy) Lichter, Silver Lake, WI; a son, Dylan Lichter, Grass Valley, CA; a sister, Kelly (Ron) Cooley, Lancaster, WI; a brother, Mike (Sue) Curtis, Mineral Point, WI; and three grandchildren, Ashton, Mila, and Eleanor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Catie’s honor to Wisconsin Badger Camp.