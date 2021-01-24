EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mark James Cook, 73, of East Dubuque, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Mercy One-Dubuque.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Deacon Jamie Schilling officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery, with military honors accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mark was born on April 30, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of James D. and Lucille (Lange) Cook. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1965. On May 29, 1971, he was united in marriage to Debbie Arthofer at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
Mark was formerly employed at International Harvester Trucks in Dubuque. He was a member of Teamsters Local #120. Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, coin collecting, NASCAR Racing and spoiling his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie; two children, Rob (Carrie) Cook, of Dubuque and Lisa (Ken) Brace, of Mokena, IL; 11 grandchildren, Wade (Christina), Matt (Paige), Brandon, Derek, Nolan (Ashlyn), Jordan, Devon, Addison, Mason, Harley and Quinn; two siblings, Patricia (Bob) Kaesbauer and Phillip (Cindy) Cook, both of Dubuque; his in-laws, Jim Reilly, Diane Cook, Marlene Cook, John (Shari) Arthofer, Rhonda (Craig) Williams, Pete (Julie) Arthofer, Trudy Arthofer, Toby (Sharon) Arthofer and Sue (Ed) Egloff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille; siblings, Kathleen Reilly, Margaret Wood and Robert and Gerald Cook.
