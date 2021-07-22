James O. Bonjour, 83, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, with burial to follow.

