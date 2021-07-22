James O. Bonjour Telegraph Herald Jul 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James O. Bonjour, 83, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Memorial Gardens, with burial to follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Star of 'Impractical Jokers' coming to Dubuque Prep softball: Western Dubuque beats ADM, rolls into state title game Prep baseball: Savary strikes out 13, Wahlert tops Independence to advance to state Pet food manufacturer celebrates start of production in Dubuque $34 million Dubuque Senior project on track