Lyle M. Ott, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. To honor Lyle’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday at Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lyle was born on the family farm on June 30, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Milton L. and Bernita (Freiburger) Ott.
Lyle married Patricia J. McDermott on November 3, 1962, at Holy Ghost Church. He worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and eventually retired at an early age from FDL Foods.
Throughout his life he enjoyed car racing, hunting, fishing, old car restorations, western movies, and many trips to Wyoming with all of his hunting buddies. He enjoyed being outside in nature and puttering around in his garden. Lyle had a knack for fixing anything that was broken.
Those left to cherish Lyle’s memory include his daughter, Tammy (Charlie) Hunt, Dubuque, IA; a grandson, Lyle (Amy) Hunt, West Des Moines, IA; a granddaughter, Lianna Hunt, San Diego, CA; a great-granddaughter, Ava Hunt, West Des Moines, IA; his sister, Lois Ott-Tarnutzer, Peosta, IA; his nephews, Clint Tarnutzer, Dubuque, IA and Craig (Sherry) Tarnutzer, Denver, CO; 2 brothers-in-law, John “Jack” McDermott and Dan (Carol) McDermott, both of Dubuque, IA; and 2 sisters-in-law, Susan (Dwayne) Murphy and Shirley McDermott, both of Dubuque, IA.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Ott; his grandparents, Lawrence and Carrie (Cartigny) Ott and Nick and Anna (Hess) Freiburger; his mother & father-in-law, John J. & Virginia (Morris) McDermott; 2 brothers-in-law, Donald Tarnutzer and Jim McDermott; and his sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Manuel) Echeagary, Rose (Paul) Rupp, Joann (John) Kegler and Dolores McDermott.
A special thanks to Sue and Dwayne for always looking out for dad.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Lyle’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lyle Ott Family.
Nice,quiet man. He was an excellent machine operator. One of the best.RIP.
