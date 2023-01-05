Lyle M. Ott, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home. To honor Lyle’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday at Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

jim coleman

Nice,quiet man. He was an excellent machine operator. One of the best.RIP.

