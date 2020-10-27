HANOVER, Ill. — Mildred “Millie” Arline Eastman, 98, passed away October 24, 2020, in Galena, IL.
A private family visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29 at the Law-Jones funeral home in Hanover, IL. A private funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. The Mass may be viewed from home by friends at 11 a.m. at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/374609057284919
Millie was born March 22, 1922, in Savanna, IL, the daughter of Emil and Mary (Schmidt) Veme. She graduated as the Salutatorian of the Savanna High School class of 1940. Following graduation, she worked one year in the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office, and then worked at the Savanna Army Depot for 35 years. At the time of her retirement, she had served many years as the assistant to the Adjutant of the base.
Following retirement, she was a Rules of the Road instructor for a number of years, teaching a refresher course for retired people. She also served as a member of the Hanover, IL, Township Library Board for several years, was active in the local retired government employees organization, and was a longtime member of the St. Anne’s Society of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hanover and the Hanover VFW Auxiliary.
Millie married Lawrence “Larry” Eastman on Oct. 16, 1948, in Savanna. They enjoyed more than 57 years together in Hanover, IL, and raised three children, Judy (Paul) Jackson, of Galena, IL, Jeff (Corrinne) Eastman, of Naperville, IL, and Joann (Brian) Gillogly, of Madison, WI. Millie loved to travel, play cards, be with friends and, most of all, enjoy time with her family. In addition to her children, Millie is survived by six grandchildren, Erica (Greg) Thayer, Justin (Kirstie Brenson) Eastman, Kevin Eastman, Alex Eastman, Hannah Ralson, and Bridget Ralson; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Lester Veme; and her sister, Helen White.
Memorials may be given to the Hanover VFW Auxiliary or to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. The family thanks the staff of the Galena Stauss Nursing home and Dr. Greg Vandigo for their kind and compassionate care.