John B. Drexler, 90, of Dubuque, passed away on December 10, 2020, at Grand Meadows Assisting Living Facilities.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 14th, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. Monday at the church until time of service. Please remember to wear your mask. If you are unable to attend, a live-stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
John was born on November 17, 1930, in Farley, Iowa the son of Ben and Lida Drexler. He attended St. Joseph School in Farley, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 ~ 1955.
He attended Loras College and graduated from Marquette University in 1956. He taught at Farley High School, then worked for Prudential Insurance for 17 years. He lastly was working for Dubuque Packing Co. in quality control and retired after 17 years.
He married Lois Marie Link on July 20, 1957, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church and celebrated 63 years of marriage this past July. He was a member of St. Columbkille Church, where he served as usher for 23 years at 4:15 p.m. Mass.
John was an avid golfer and longtime member at Lacoma Golf Club, where he had a hole-in-one playing with his grandson Derrek. He enjoyed his winters in Florida and spending time with his family. He was a Dodger fanatic and also enjoyed cheering on the Indianapolis Colts and Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed all kinds of music and was always up for a good game of Euchre.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois; his son, David (Mary Esmann) Drexler; brother-in-law, Joe (Connie) Link; sisters-in-law, Mary Virginia (Dick) Meyers, Barbara Link, Mary Link; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Wayne (Mary) Drexler; his grandson, Derrek Drexler; and brothers-in-law, Jack Link, Richard (Mary) Link and Phil Link.
A John Drexler memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, the staff at Grand Meadows especially the Conlon House nurses for the outstanding care of John.