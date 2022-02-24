Ronald J. “Ron” Kuhl, 79, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family.

