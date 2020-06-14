ELIZABETH, Ill. — Austin W. Parrott, 93, of rural Elizabeth, IL, passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020, at the Galena-Stauss Senior Care Community.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Zion Presbyterian Cemetery, Schapville, IL, with Pastor Dottie Morizzo officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the Zion Presbyterian Church, where he was a lifetime member. Social distancing rules will be observed, and wearing of face masks would be appreciated. The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound, IL, is serving the family.
He was born on August 25, 1926, the son of Nolah and Stella (Bahr) Parrott on the family farm in Guilford Township and that remained his home for the next 93 years.
With his parents’ permission, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 at the age of 17. He proudly served on a transport ship in the South Pacific. After discharge, he returned to the family farm, which he dearly loved. In 2010, he and his brother Ken were able to go on one of the Honor flights to Washington, D.C., and he loved every minute of that trip. Along with running the farm, he also worked many years at Westwick Foundry in Galena. In later years, we discovered his hidden talent for writing poetry and we dubbed him “Farmer Poet”! He got his first computer at age 86, signed himself up for Facebook and enjoyed keeping up with his ever growing family on social media.
He married the love of his life, Monique Cooley, on June 6, 1948. She passed on September 14th, 2006. We can imagine Mom saying “welcome home, it’s about time... where have you been?”
He is survived by his four children, Pat (Mel) Halstead, Hanover, IL, Cheryl Eversoll, Galena, IL, Kathie (Larry) Marty, Monticello, WI, and Kelly (Carla) Parrott, Elizabeth, IL ; 10 grandchildren, Michelle (Buzzie) Harris, Jason (Amy) Montgomery, Billie Jo Peine, Edward Eversoll, Jennifer Smith, Jodi Benson, Josh (Jennifer) Montgomery, Jesse Montgomery, Michael and Tammila Parrott; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Opal Parrott; nieces and nephews; and his “deer” friends, Rocco and Joe Maggio, “cousin” Joe Maggio and Allen Wegener who loved his farm as much as he did.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolah and Stella Parrott; his wife, Monique; his brother, Kenneth Parrott; sister-in-law, Dorothy Parrott; grandson Peter Eversoll; his in-laws, Isaac and Annie Cooley, Mildred Cooley, Margie (Clifford) Beyer, Mark (Margaret) Cooley; and nephews Mark Cooley and Stanley Beyer.
Special thanks to Midwest Medical Center, Galena-Stauss Assisted Living and Nursing Home for the care given during the past 6 months.
Memorials are suggested for Zion Presbyterian Church, Schapville, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.