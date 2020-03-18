LaVonne F. Hoffman, 91, of Dubuque, died peacefully at Grand Meadows on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the funeral visitation and service originally scheduled at Steeple Square has been canceled. Private interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
LaVonne was born on June 23, 1928, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Herman J. and Mary Susan (Jungblut) Nauman. She married Robert B. Hoffman on November 27, 1947, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. He proceeded her in death on November 27, 2006, (their 59th wedding anniversary). LaVonne was an excellent baker of breads and worked in that capacity at the Ryan House. She also later worked at Bishop’s Buffet. She was a volunteer at the Dubuque Arboretum and enjoyed tending to her many flower gardens that adorned her homes. She also had a love for reading, literally reading thousands of books.
LaVonne is survived by her children, Bob (Faye) Hoffman, John (Sue) Hoffman, Kathy (John) Jeidy, Ed Hoffman, Nancy (Fred Wallace) Tauke, Bill (Julie) Hoffman, Laura (Brian) Barry, Andy Hoffman, Nick (Carol) Hoffman and Mark (Jayne Kotecki) Hoffman; 22 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her siblings, John (Ann) Nauman, Germaine Freiburger, Teresa Kroll, Agnes (Robert) O’Neill, Adele Peters and Margaret (Ken) Ziegenfuss; sisters-in-law, Marge Nauman, DaLee Preston and Charlene Wiebold; and brother-in-law, Herbert Benn; and many nieces and nephews.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher Tauke; sibilings, Mildred Wirzbach, Gregory Nauman, Henry Nauman, Norbert Nauman, Herman Nauman; half-brother, Eldon Nauman; half-sisters, Marian Bales, Lucille Beau, Sister Eleanor Nauman and Clara Spoden; in-laws, Robert Wirzbach, Helen Nauman, Eileen Nauman, Leora Nauman, Loras Freiburger, Gene Kroll, George Peters, Jeanette Williams, Donna Benn, William Hoffman and Burton Hoffman.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shaw for his kind attention to our mother over several decades.
LaVonne requested memorials be sent in her name to the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Dubuque, IA 52001.
