Joyce Ann (Budde) Kramer, age 86, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at Hawkeye Care Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 8:35 a.m., surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Joyce’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 12:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 concerns all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Joyce’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Sherrill, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce was born on July 11, 1934, in Springbrook, Iowa, daughter of Walter W. and Helen (Gonner) Budde.
Joyce was united in marriage to the love of her life, Delbert W. Kramer, on June 23, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue, Iowa. They were blessed with 49 wonderful years and six children together before Del passed away on December 12, 2002. Before meeting her husband, Joyce worked at Stampfer’s Department Store in Dubuque, and after they married she would work the farm side-by-side with him for many years. She also sold advertising for Budde Advertising and Borley Advertising for a time. Joyce’s faith was an extremely important aspect of her life as evidenced by her long time membership with Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Rosary Society. She was also involved with her community serving as President of the Table Mound Senior Citizens Card Club, an Officer and member of TOPS Iowa #1198, and being quite active with the Eagles Auxiliary. In her free time Joyce loved to play cards with family and friends, sit and work on her craft projects or head out to a local craft show to gather new ideas. She also enjoyed listening to country music, going dancing or watching the grandkids’ sporting events. However, Joyce’s greatest love was no doubt being with her family, they truly were her world. We will miss having our sweet mom, grandma and great-grandma here with us in our daily lives, but know that she is now happily reunited in Heaven with Dad and Diane.
Those left to cherish Joyce’s memory include her children, Linda R. (Dan) Freiburger, Peosta, IA, Sue H. (Dan) Habel, Sherrill, IA, Thomas M. (Sharon) Kramer, Dubuque, IA, Mary Jane Kramer, Dubuque, IA, and Kelly S. (Bill) Kauffmann, Dubuque, IA; her son-in-law, Russ Nauman, Dubuque, IA; 15 grandchildren, Tom (Laura) Nauman, David (Angela) Nauman, Peter Freiburger, Karl Freiburger, Martina Freiburger, Christopher (Emily) Habel, Jodi (Jay) Neuses, Amanda (Damian) Waid, John Kramer, Liza Kramer, Brad Kramer, Anna Kramer, Jeff Kauffmann, Joe Kauffmann and Randy Kauffmann; 10 great-grandchildren, Dominick, Vincent, Adaline, Cecelia, Lilly, Audrey, Madelyn, Owen, Harper, Khi; her sister-in-law, Hilda Dupont, Sherrill, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Delbert Kramer; her daughter, Diane Nauman; her sisters, Ruth (Harold) Hoffman, Marilyn (Lloyd) Thola, Imelda (Eugene) Schlarmann and Ardis (Odilo) Steines; her brothers, Marvin, Vernon (LaVita), Eldon (Dula) and Merrill (Roselyn) Budde; and her in-laws, Marie (Ray) Alexander, Irvin (Eileen) Kramer, Eleanor Heim and Jim Dupont.
Joyce’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center, especially Nadine and Dani, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their compassionate and loving care of Joyce and the entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Joyce Kramer family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.