PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lorraine M. Flogel, 83, of Platteville, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Reflections, Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, WI. Fr. John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at the church on Friday morning. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Lorraine Flogel Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be at www.melbyfh.com.
Lorraine was born on August 10, 1937, in Dickeyville, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Naudine (Splinter) Stelpflug. She was united in marriage to Robert Flogel on April 23, 1957, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2018. Lorraine graduated high school from Immaculate Conception Academy, Dubuque, Iowa. She was a dedicated homemaker, she made amazing cookies and treats and always kept a spotless house. She was an active member of St. Mary’s parish, where she taught catechism and sponsored RCIA candidates. Lorraine also treasured her collection of rosaries and would often lead the congregation in praying the rosary before Mass. She was an avid gardener and prepared a full pantry of canned goods every year. You could also count on her to cheer on the Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and Brewers. During her time spent in Green Bay, her favorite outing was to Smart Cow for ice cream.
Lorraine is survived by five children, Sue (Steven) Munro, Jerome Flogel, Kevin (Will Crider) Flogel, Jeffrey (Christine) Flogel, and Robert (Mallory) Flogel Jr.; six grandchildren, Mike (Shelly) Paulson, Chad Paulson, Blake (Andrea) Paulson, Justin Ericson, Sibyl Flogel, and Jeffrey Flogel; seven great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Briggs, Brogan, Brody, and Audriana Paulson, and Greyson and Oliver Ericson; three siblings, Elizabeth “Betty”, Francis “Fritz”, and Eugene “Gene”. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and siblings, Eileen, Merlin, Jerome, Donald, and Vincent “Vince.”