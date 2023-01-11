HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Luke J. Wiederholt, 62, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. The family requests all attendees in memory of Luke, to wear Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, any hunting or fishing apparel to services.
Luke was born on September 8, 1960 to Gene & Bernadine (Kahle) Wiederholt in Dubuque, IA. He married Victoria Hamil-Kieler on August 10, 2012. Luke worked many years for Murphy Construction in Dubuque, IA. Luke enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, campfires, gardening, country music, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Luke is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 17 years, Vickie; 3 children: Kailey Blackburn, Lacie (Kyle Ross) Leonard & Tanner (Jordan) Kieler; 7 grandchildren: Beau, Quade & Waylon Blackburn, Delcie & Maxon Leonard, Journee & Jett Kieler; his mother, Bernadine Wiederholt; 6 siblings: Linda (Joe) Hillary, Dale (Karen) Wiederholt, Nancy (John) Berning, Julie (Mark) Bechen, Mark (Lisa) Wiederholt & Matt Wiederholt; a brother-in-law, Gregory (Michelle) Hamil, a sister-in-law, Kristina Keck; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene, a brother, Thomas, a grandson, Henry Leonard, 3 nephews: Josh Wiederholt, Brandon Wiederholt & Evan Berning and in-laws, Dick & Pearl Hamil.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Luke Wiederholt Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Luke Wiederholt Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family of Luke Wiederholt would like to extend a special thank you to Finley Hospital, Meriter Hospital, and to Dr. Whalen for the care and compassion shown to Luke and his family.
