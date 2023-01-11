HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Luke J. Wiederholt, 62, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. The family requests all attendees in memory of Luke, to wear Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, any hunting or fishing apparel to services.

