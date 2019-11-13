PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Dwaine Robert Zlabek, age 82, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Cameron, Wis.
Dwaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Steuben, Wis., to John and Elizabeth (Kavon) Zlabek. As were many births at the time, Dwaine was born on the kitchen table during the middle of haying season. Dwaine graduated from the Prairie du Chien High School in 1955, and entered the Army National Guard and served for four years.
Dwaine and his brother Richard both worked in the pea canning factories in southern Wisconsin for several summers during the college years. Dwaine graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science in 1960. Dwaine married Marna Harrelson on October 28, 1961, in Prairie du Chien. Dwaine was a dairy farmer all of his life in Steuben, which he and his brother took over from his parents.
Dwaine was a very humble man with a warm sense of humor. He dreamed of fly fishing, was in a family band where he played the guitar, he was a 4-H leader, a handyman, he traveled out west with Marna, loved being with his family and also selecting and showing beef cattle all over the state with Rhona.
While living in Cameron, Dwaine had excellent in-home caregivers, Caitlin Survila, Carolyn Rodewald and Nadia Sandoval, to whom the family will be forever grateful.
He is survived by his wife, Marna Zlabek, of Prairie du Chien; his daughter and son-in-law, Rhona and Doug Schuebel, of Cameron; three grandchildren, Audrey Andrews (Michael), of Eau Claire, Wis., Beau Harker, of Eau Claire, and Carly Zlabek-Schuebel, of Madison; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Zoe Andrews; a brother, Dennis (Connie) Zlabek, of Potosi, Wis.; a sister, Noreen Jellen, of Naperville, Ill.; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Zlabek; and a brother, Richard (Ruth) Zlabek.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Cheryl Weaver officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date in the Green Hill Cemetery in Littleport, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Crawford County 4-H Youth Development.