DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Ruth M. Kieler, 90, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Park Place in Platteville, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-11:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Ruth was born on February 8, 1932 in Potosi, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Edna (Schiffman) Kerkenbush. She married Lawrence Kieler on February 14, 1953 at St. Andrew’s Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2015.
Ruth’s earthly work is done. She raised eight children who will carry on her values and traditions with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They will forever cherish each item created by her loving hands and heart. Ruth was a faith-filled person and enjoyed helping with church activities.
Ruth loved her family and her family loved her. She is survived and remembered by five daughters, Jean (Gerry) Tauke, and Cathy (Dennis) Pregler, both of Dubuque, Rose (Kevin) Silveira, of Madison, Shirley (Bill) Buss, of Platteville, and Donna Kieler, of Madison; three sons, Louis (Ann) Kieler, and George (Jackie) Kieler, both of Platteville, and Ray (friend Maria) Kieler, of Verona; 19 grandchildren, Scott (Kelsey) Tauke, Anna (Kevin) Pedretti, Laura (Rich) Pribyl, Eric (Leah) Kieler, Ryan Kieler, Doug (Christina) Kieler, Renee (Matt) Clark, Brian (Jennifer) Pregler, Lindsey (Matt) Backhaus, Nathan (Lauren) Pregler, Daniel Kieler, Katie (fiancé, Adam Pfaller) Kieler, Maddie (fiancé, Carson Miller) Kieler, Cami Kieler, Tori Kieler, Andre Silveira, Dominic Silveira, Tony (Ashley) Buss, and Tami (Zach) Chambers; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kieler; two sisters, Alma (Ralph) Krepfle and Sally (Buck) Runde; three brothers, Irvin (Loma) Kerkenbush, Bob (Helen) Kerkenbush and Gene (Tressa) Kerkenbush; in-laws, Catherine (Vincent) Loeffelholz, Elizabeth (Jerry) Van De Wiel, Louise Kieler, Sr. Angeline Kieler, OSF, Joe (Mary) Kieler, Eddie (Berniece) Kieler; a grandson, Alec Kieler; and three great-grandsons, Griffin Tauke, Michael Clark and Cohen Backhaus.
We sincerely thank the staff of Park Place, St. Croix Hospice, and Dr. Jeff White for the wonderful care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, a Ruth M. Kieler Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
