DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Ruth M. Kieler, 90, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Park Place in Platteville, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-11:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Ruth was born on February 8, 1932 in Potosi, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Edna (Schiffman) Kerkenbush. She married Lawrence Kieler on February 14, 1953 at St. Andrew’s Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2015.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.