Gina M. Bainbridge, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Leo M. Barton, Rickardsville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville.
Merle C. Curtis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Maximo C. Damaso, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Darlene F. DeSotel, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Terry Kaber, McGregor, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Giard Cemetery, Farmersburg, Iowa. Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. today, The Blackhawk, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Robert F. Kaiser, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mary F. Kirkham-Baal, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Michael H. Larson, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Joanne Loysen, Los Angeles, Calif. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Elks Lodge, Dubuque.
William G. McGuire, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Stone Cliff Winery.
Iris J. Merfeld, Zwingle, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Ronald R. Orris, Monmouth, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Beatrice O. Raab, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donald F. Renner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Timothy A. Russett, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeffrey L. Watkinson, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.