Edward Bechen, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Sofie Davies, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor, and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Daniel P. Ernst, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Gilbert J. Lehman, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Sister Marie Janet Meis, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
Michael Sadler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Mary E. Salow, Lake Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi.
Marjorie A. Schaul, Masonville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville.
Frederick Michael Sievers, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Shirley J. Stanton, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon today, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Jodi Toedter, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, New Albin Community Center.
Thomas L. Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena.