MANCHESTER, Iowa — Charles Francis “Charlie” Gaffney, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Janet Gaffney of Manchester; three children, Kathy (Dick) Conrad of Marion, Jim (Lupé) Gaffney of Glendale, Arizona, and Mary (Kevin) Milroy of Silver Spring, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Scott (Lisa) Conrad, Sara (James) LeMosy, Erin Bailey, Megan Schuett, Bethany (Danny) Titman, Alexa Milroy (Ken Benjes), James Gaffney, and John Gaffney; eight great-grandchildren, Alex Conrad, Savannah Bailey, Evan Bailey, Connor Schuett, Carter Schuett, Everett LeMosy, Colin LeMosy, and Nathan Titman; one sister, Catherine Ralston of Cedar Rapids; one brother, Vince Gaffney of Apache Junction, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the family.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 4:00 to7:00 p.m., on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester where there will be a 3:30 p.m., public Knights of Columbus Rosary Service. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment with Military Rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa
