MANCHESTER, Iowa — Charles Francis “Charlie” Gaffney, 93, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Janet Gaffney of Manchester; three children, Kathy (Dick) Conrad of Marion, Jim (Lupé) Gaffney of Glendale, Arizona, and Mary (Kevin) Milroy of Silver Spring, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Scott (Lisa) Conrad, Sara (James) LeMosy, Erin Bailey, Megan Schuett, Bethany (Danny) Titman, Alexa Milroy (Ken Benjes), James Gaffney, and John Gaffney; eight great-grandchildren, Alex Conrad, Savannah Bailey, Evan Bailey, Connor Schuett, Carter Schuett, Everett LeMosy, Colin LeMosy, and Nathan Titman; one sister, Catherine Ralston of Cedar Rapids; one brother, Vince Gaffney of Apache Junction, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

