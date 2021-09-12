ZWINGLE, Iowa — LaVerne A. Marcus, 98, of Zwingle, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

The Leonard Funeral home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

