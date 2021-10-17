Harold N. “Harry” Buchheit, 82, of Dubuque, passed away on October 15, 2021 at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Harold was born December 16, 1938 in Festina, Iowa, the son of Florian and Fredia (Heying) Buchheit. He married Collette Leuenberger on June 17, 1967 at DeSales Catholic Church, Ossian Iowa.
Harold was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. He had a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his beloved Cubs, Hawkeyes and Bears. He always loved to play cards — especially Euchre and Cribbage with family and friends.
Harold worked at Crescent Electric. He truly enjoyed all the great people he worked with there. He started his accounting and tax business in 1972. All his clients were very special to him and the ones that worked for the business were truly like family. One of his proudest moments is when his son took over the family business.
Those left to honor his memory include his two sons, Brian (Maria) Buchheit of Homer Glen, IL and Dennis (Mary) Buchheit of Asbury, IA; four grandchildren — Andrew, Mary Kate, Katie and Emily Buchheit; two brothers, Del (Carolyn) Buchheit and Joe (Linda) Buchheit; four sisters, Toni Strey, Pat (Bob) Eldan, Jeanne McCarthy and Betty Topf; two sisters-in-law, Delores Buchheit and Darlene Buchheit.
He is preceded in death by his wife Collette; his parents; three brothers, Sonny, Ambrose and Kelly; one sister Pam Buchheit; two brothers-in-law, Marsh Strey and Mark Topf and sister-in-law, Helen Buchheit.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Cancer Center, Dr. Morgan-Ihrig, Nurse Jenny and all the wonderful staff in the oncology and ambulatory departments that took care of Harry through his illness with kindness and compassion. Also, we would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Dubuque Specialty Care for their support.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Harold’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.