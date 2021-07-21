Daniel Joseph Nugent, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church, 10204 Key West Drive, where friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., is entrusted with arrangements.
Dan was born April 11, 1929, in Dubuque, the son of George and Loretta (Waldbillig) Nugent. He ran the Gulf Truck Stop from 1957 — 1965, and then went to work as a mechanic for Edwards Pre-Cast Concrete for 45 years. He then went to work at the bus garage for the Dubuque Community School District from 1981 until his retirement in 1994.
Dan was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church for over 41 years, where he often served as an usher. In 2015, Dan joined St. Joseph’s Parish in Key West. He was also a member of the Dubuque County Fair Association. Dan enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Corey. Dan is survived by his children, Doris Nugent, Sharon Luksetich, Mary L. Nugent, James A. Nugent Sr.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Francis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Kenneth and Robert Nugent; a son-in-law, Tom Luksetich; his brother, John Nugent; and his brother-in-law, Lee Francis.
The family would like to thank Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and support.
Dan requested no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West, Iowa; Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.