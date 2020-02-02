Dorothy Mae (Ihm) Heitzman, 82, of Dubuque died Friday, January 31, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Colubmkille’s Catholic Church where visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Dorothy was born August 4, 1937 in Menominee, IL, daughter of Aloyisus and Laura (Vaessen) Ihm. In 1957 she married LaVern Heitzman at Nativity BVM, Menominee, IL.
She is survived by her husband, LaVern Heitzman of Dubuque; two daughters, Ellen (Donald) Bussan of Galena, IL and Nancy Tigges of Dubuque; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two brothers, and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son in law, a brother and a sister.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.