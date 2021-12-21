Becky Daniels Telegraph Herald Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Becky Daniels, 80, of Savanna, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, followed by a reception at the Savanna Moose Lodge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Savanna Funeral Home Becky Daniels Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime salon owner readies for retirement, but new owners to take over Book research uncovers oddball occurrences in Dubuque area in late 1970s Dubuque County garage fire causes $25,000 in damage Authorities: Intoxicated driver injured in rollover crash in Grant County Bell ringer overcomes challenges, brings joy to holiday season