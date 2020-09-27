William M. “Bill” White, 83, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital after courageously battling illness for years.
Family and friends may gather from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Graveside committal service with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery. A live stream of the graveside service will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Bill was born on June 13, 1937, one of five children, to Leslie N. White & Agnes M. Clark White.
Always a patriot, Bill served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959 with the 303rd Bombardment Wing on Davis-Manthan Air Force Base in Arizona and on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, working with B-47 Stratojet strategic bombers.
Bill returned to Dubuque following his service and worked at John Deere Works for 37 years. After retiring, he worked another 14 years at United Clinical Laboratory where he was full of fun and always had a smile on his face.
A true family man, Bill always made sure everyone knew they were loved and cared for. He married Beverly A. Becker on May 12, 1972. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Bill enjoyed many summer trips to Wisconsin Dells with his family and it always brought out the kid in him, which we loved. Bill’s friends were important to him as well and he rarely missed a trip to morning coffee with them when he was still able. He had a zest for life and enjoyed golfing, watching football (especially the San Francisco 49ers), woodworking in his garage and took great pride in his yard. Throughout his life, Bill forged a trail of laughter, generosity, compassion and wisdom.
Bill was an inspiration to all who knew him and will be deeply missed. We knew he was tired after valiantly fighting for so long, but his positive spirit endured through his health struggles, always believing he could defeat his illness and never complaining. Bill’s body is now free from all the pain which slowly tried to dim his light and beautiful spirit.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bev; his children Victoria (Randy) Laufenberg, Kathy (Steve) Jaeger and Ron Johnson. Grandchildren, Ed (Jenifer) Pickel, Tony Pickel, Sarah (Ben) Biver and Katie (Josh) Malli. Great grandchildren Jacob (Trina) Biver, Sean & Derek Biver, Olivia Lang and Avery Pickel. Brother, Jerry (Myrna) White. Sister, Janann Haberkorn. Sister-in-law, Joy White. Brothers-in-law AJ (Kim) Becker, Steve Becker and Delbert Hines. Many nieces and nephews, extended family members, valued friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph Kramer & John White; and a son, Jay Johnson.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Herman and Tony Heiar, Dr. Kumor and all the staff at Grand River Medical Group, Unity Point and MercyOne for the amazing care and compassion shown to Bill.