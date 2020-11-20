Gary “GDAWG” L. Blum, 73, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque from COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection.
The Funeral Service for Gary will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Deacon Mike Ellis as the officiant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Gary was born February 16, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of Wallace “Wally” and Celeste Van DerMeulen Blum. On May 8, 1976, he married Jamie Overhouse in East Dubuque, IL.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He then went on to work in sales and management for the National Chamber of Commerce and National Write Your Congressman.
Gary loved golfing with friends, smoking a good cigar, and his CCDCLs. He cherished attending events for his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie; three daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Luetkehans, of Wheaton, IL, Erika (Greg) Woods, of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany (Jure) Knezevic, of Slavonski Brod, Croatia; one son, Ryan (Ashley Wendel) Blum, of Minneapolis, MN; six grandchildren, Colin, Tyler, Jackson, Nicholas, Aubrey and Olivia; and brothers, William (Joanne) Blum, of Dubuque, Rod (Karen) Blum, of Dubuque, Gordy (Barbara) Blum, of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. James Runde and his nursing staff, as well as the second and third floor nursing staff at MercyOne.
