Irene A. Jecklin, 92, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no public visitation or service. A private family burial will be held at Dubuque Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Irene’s life will be held at a later date. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Irene was born on August 19, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of George and Marie (Gronau) Rubie. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1946. She worked briefly at Union Hoermann Press.
Irene married George Jecklin, Jr. on June 16, 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque. Together they farmed, first on Coates Street and later on a farm south of Dubuque.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Irene was a former Sunday School teacher. She also helped with many funeral dinners over the years.
Irene was a woman who spoke her mind. She loved the Lord, her family, donuts and a good game of cribbage. Her four great-grandchildren were the light of her life. They affectionately referred to her as “Grandma Moo”.
Irene is survived by a daughter, JoAnn (Jim) Kopp, of Asbury, Iowa; two grandchildren, Susan (Ron) Zozaya, of Fairfax, Iowa, and Kevin (Katie) Kopp, of Dubuque; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Elliott, Macy and Milo; and her siblings, Fred (Dodie) Rubie, Arthur “Buzz” Rubie and Lois (Dave) Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; and her siblings, John Rubie, Richard Rubie, Elinor Palmer and Helen Augustin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Luther Manor. Irene’s family would like to thank the outstanding nurses and staff at Luther Manor for their kind and attentive care of Irene.