BENTON, Wis. — Wayne W. Hansen, 93, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will take place at the Primitive Methodist Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin.
A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Wayne was born on January 4, 1928, in Minnesota, the son of Walter and Serena Hansen.
He served in the U.S. Navy in 1946.
Wayne married Florence Askevold on December 1, 1951, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2013.
Wayne taught music for many years, beginning in Plum City, Wisconsin. He then taught in Benton, Menominee and Kieler. His students were important to him, and he enjoyed giving lessons.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, making wine, gardening, feeding the birds and playing tuba in numerous bands throughout his lifetime.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Hansen, Hudson, Wis.; three sons, Mark Hansen, Amery, Wis., Paul Hansen, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Luke Hansen, Juda, Wis.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard; and a sister, Doris.
In lieu of flowers, a Wayne W. Hansen Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.