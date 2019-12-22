Norma Mary Denlinger, 91, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where a visitation will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. A celebration of life reception will take place from 1 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Grand River Center, in the River Room.
Complete arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.