WARREN, Ill. — John J. Vondra, age 69, of Warren, IL passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 following a brief illness with his family by his side. He was born May 11, 1953 in Freeport, IL to Vernon and Anna Marie (Yohn).
John graduated in 1971 from Warren High School. He married Eunice Koester on June 22, 1974 at St. Ann’s Church in Warren. John will be lovingly remembered for his faith in God, his devotion to his family throughout the different stages of life, and his true calling of being a farmer.
John is survived by his wife Eunice of Warren; 3 children- Renee (Doug) Weaver of Darlington WI, Nathan (Lauren) Vondra of Dubuque IA, and Ryan (Kiersten) Vondra of Warren; 7 grandchildren- Josh, Caleb, Laura, and Ben Weaver; Teddy Vondra; Gabriella and Levi Vondra; 2 brothers- Jerome (Susan) Vondra of Apple River and Vernon (Mary Ann) Vondra of Lancaster, WI; 2 sisters- Jane (Jack) Soppe of Galena, IL and Joann (Dave) Bordner of Dakota, IL; 2 sisters-in-laws- Bonnie Vondra of Warren and Chris Vondra of Mukwonago, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Natalie Vondra, grandson in infancy Phillip, father and mother-in-law Oliver and Helen Koester, 3 brothers- Ed Vondra, Jim Vondra, Joe Vondra, sister- Jean; sister and brother- in- law Gary and Janice Steinhoff, brother-in-law Jim Koester, and 2 nephews- Tim Koester and Damian Vondra. A special remembrance is given to his best friend, Jeff White.
A special thanks is given to Dr. Vandigo and the staff at Galena Assisted Living.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00p.m. Friday August 19, 2022, at Bartell Leamon Funeral Home in Warren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00a.m. Saturday August 20, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton, IL.
Burial will take place at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.
Father Michael Morrissey will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name for the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton.
