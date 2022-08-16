WARREN, Ill. — John J. Vondra, age 69, of Warren, IL passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 following a brief illness with his family by his side. He was born May 11, 1953 in Freeport, IL to Vernon and Anna Marie (Yohn).

John graduated in 1971 from Warren High School. He married Eunice Koester on June 22, 1974 at St. Ann’s Church in Warren. John will be lovingly remembered for his faith in God, his devotion to his family throughout the different stages of life, and his true calling of being a farmer.

