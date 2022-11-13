BERNARD, Iowa — Arlene Marie Moore, 68, of Bernard, Iowa passed away on November 9th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Arlene was born on November 16th, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Irvin and Lelia (Schmit) Valentine. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School and received her nursing degree from NICC in 1987. She married her loving husband Terry on June 10th, 1972, at St. Theresa Parish in La Motte, IA. They recently passed the milestone of 50 years of marriage.
Arlene worked as a nurse at several hospitals and nursing homes in the Davenport/Dubuque area. She was a caregiver by heart. She displayed her nurturing, caring spirit through helping anyone she could. Arlene was adored by all she came in contact with. Arlene’s hobbies included fishing, taking long car rides with Terry and camping with Mike, Nancy and Tommy. Arlene was a dedicated mother and wife. She treasured and enjoyed spending time with her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role of Grandma and Nana. One of her biggest joys was watching her granddaughters grow up and was an avid spectator of their many sporting events. Her granddaughters always looked forward to doing arts and crafts or playing a game of Uno or Yahtzee with her. The girls could talk grandma into doing most anything. You could also count on Arlene to bring her homemade cinnamon rolls to the family Christmas. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her loving husband Terry, children Jennifer (Larenzo Ducksworth) Moore of Davenport, IA and Todd (Christina) Moore of Andrew, IA; her grandchildren Jayla Ducksworth, Atalissa Moore, and Brooklyn Moore. Siblings Butch Valentine of Dubuque, Jerry (Roberta) Valentine of Bernard, TomValentine of Dubuque, Hank Valentine of Bernard, Dave (Phyllis) Valentine of Epworth, Ken (Lou Ann) Valentine of Dubuque, Mike (Nancy) Valentine of Dubuque, Greg (Cheryl) Valentine of Dubuque, Jean (Russ) Recker of Cascade, and Shelia Paul of Floyd. In-laws Joyce Valentine of Dubuque, Ken Hanson of Dubuque, Paul Kramer of Dubuque, Joyce Moore of Oklahoma, Mazie Moore of La Motte, Pat Moore of Cascade, Lyle (Ruth) Moore of Peosta, Tom (Mary Kay) Bechen of Bernard, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Leila Valentine; her mother and father-in-law John and Viola Moore; three sisters, Lois Valentine, Bev Hanson and Janice Kramer; her brother, Terry Valentine; brothers-in-law Jack Moore, Fred Moore, Richard Moore and Bob Paul and her sister-in-law Rose Valentine.
An Arlene M. Moore memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this difficult time.
