Betty Dahlgaard was born on June 19, 1927 in Independence, Iowa, daughter of Fred and Ethel (Bird) Hardy. She passed away September 3, 2019, at Genesis Senior Living in Des Moines, Iowa.
Betty lived in Dubuque from 1975 to 2015.
She enjoyed traveling, volunteering and spending time with her special friend, Eugene Lehman.
The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hamilton’s Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50315. Funeral services will follow at noon also at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest at Taylorsville Cemetery in Arlington, Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.