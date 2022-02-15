Donald D. Feltes, 91, of Dubuque, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am — 11:00 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. The family requests that all in attendance to please wear a mask.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be 11:00 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Marine Corps League and the Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard.
Don was born August 15, 1930, in Dubuque, the son of George M. and Rose C. (Michel) Feltes. On September 14, 1957, he married Mary M. Savary in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Don graduated from Loras Academy in 1949.
He was a proud U.S. Marines Veteran, serving during the Korean War from January 30, 1952 until January 15, 1954.
He was a meat cutter at Thompson’s Meat Market, A&P and later worked at Barnstead Thermolyne.
Don was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was a past member of the V.F.W., Marine Corps League, American Legion Post #6, Dubuque Eagles Club (Fraternal Order of Eagles), Local 704 Electrical Workers, Meat Cutters Union #431, St. Mary’s Parish and their Holy Name Society.
Don was an avid hunter, enjoyed bowling and fishing and loved his dog, Crickett. Don and Mary enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Canada.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary, of Dubuque; godchildren, Ruth Lang, Mark Feltes, and Patty Beyer and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ivan Feltes, Lester Feltes, and Eldred Feltes; three sisters, Velma Corbett, Ruth Hayes and Betty Savary; his father and mother-in-law, John H. and Loretta (Penning) Savary and his best pal, the Bassett Hound, Crickett.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Donald D. Feltes Memorial Fund.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to Hospice of Dubuque, the entire staff at Stonehill and Dr. Cao for their exceptional care of Don.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.