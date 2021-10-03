Ruth Mae Green 98, of Dubuque passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her daughter’s residence with her loving family by her side.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Saint Joseph the Worker Church with Fr. Jim Gorend officiating and Fr. Tom McDermott as homilist. Entombment will follow at Mount Calvary Mausoleum. Visitation for Ruth will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, with a parish wake service at 4:00 p.m.
She was born on February 17, 1923, in Worthington, Iowa. She graduated from Saint Paul’s High School in Worthington and on July 23, 1946, she married Lawrence “Larry” Green at Saint Paul’s Church in Worthington.
Ruth was a great homemaker who loved to cook and bake. She also loved spending time with her family and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. She was a long-time member of Saint Joseph the Worker parish.
She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Mike) Lucas; her three grandchildren Jon (Tess) Lucas of Dubuque, Jenny Lucas of Marion, and Jeff Lucas of Hazel Green, WI; her eight great grandchildren Brianna Lucas, Connor Lucas, Chloe Lucas, Leah Scharpf, Kayden Lucas, Gavin Falk, Lily Lucas and Jason Lucas. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law Dorie Fagan and Janne Green both of Cascade along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Mayme Burger; her husband Larry on Nov. 17, 1996, her brothers Charles, Ray, and Robert Burger and her sisters Helen Jarding, Lucille Hess, Florence Scherbring and Grace Wieneke.
Memorials may be given to Saint Joseph the Worker Parish.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Liaboe and his nurse Trish along with the staff with Hospice of Dubuque for all the loving care they gave to Ruth.