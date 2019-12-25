CUBA CITY, Wis. — Florence H. Tashner Pahnke, 94, of Cuba City, Wis., died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Friday at the church before the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Florence was born on March 24, 1925, in Grant County, Wis., the daughter of Ben and Katherine (Lenstra) Hinderman. She married Alvin G. Tashner on April 4, 1945, at St. Rose of Lima Church. He preceded her in death in 1967. She married Hank Pahnke on August 13, 1970, at St. Rose of Lima Church. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Florence enjoyed Friday night fish fries with her family along with a brandy old fashioned. She also enjoyed singing and dancing. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were special to her. Florence was a member of St. Matthew’s and St. Rose of Lima Altar Societies and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Shullsburg and worked with her daughter, Margy, at Bridal Boutique in Platteville.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Myrna Tashner, Des Moines, IA, Mary (Terry) DesJarlais, Cuba City, WI, Maxine (Steve) Bussan, Shullsburg, WI, Marjorie (Dave) Spensley, Belmont, WI, Martin (Kitzie) Tashner, Cuba City, WI, and Dr. Michael (Julie) Tashner, Platteville, WI; a sister, Katie Klinger, Platteville, WI; her stepchildren, Jeanne (Monte) Ewing, Oregon, WI, and Susan Pahnke, Azle, TX; 20 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four step- great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons; three grandchildren, Blake and Bridget Tashner and Jenna Spensley; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Walt and Marie, Ray and Irma, Harry and Selena and Jim and Ellie; her sister and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Merle Jones; a brother-in-law, Paul Klinger; and two stepsons, Edward and James Pahnke.
