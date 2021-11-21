Shirley Mae (Thor) Cocayne, 72, of Dubuque, IA, was called home into the grace filled arms of her Lord and Savior peacefully at 7:05 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics while surrounded by her loving family.
In celebration of Shirley’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
Shirley was born on July 22, 1949, in Hazel Green, WI, to Elizabeth M. (Meyer) and Quintin B. Thor. She married Marvin Eugene Cocayne on October 11, 1969, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, WI.
She graduated from Cuba City High School Class of 1967, received certificates from NICC for a CNA (August, 1967), LPN (December, 1969), and a RN (August, 1986). Shirley worked as a healthcare professional for more than 44 years, beginning her career at Xavier Hospital, Dubuque, IA, on August 17, 1967, until it closed. She continued her career at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, until she retired on December 30, 2011.
Shirley was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council, Alter Guild and as Parish Nurse. She was a sister in the XI Gamma Alpha Sorority Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Special Olympics, Leisure Service Events, and the Hempstead Booster Club.
She loved working on genealogy and gardening. She was an avid sewer, having created her wedding dress by combining designs from 3 separate dresses to recently making 300 plus Covid masks, donating them to family and friends. Recreationally, she played volleyball for 35 plus years, until no longer able, and bowled. She loved vacationing yearly at Woman Lake, MN, with family and friends for more than 50 years. Shirley dedicated her life to her family, friends and the care of others.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 52 years Marvin E. Cocayne; son, Michael J. (Michelle) Cocayne, of Dubuque; daughter, Christina M. Cocayne, of Waukesha, WI; and granddaughters, Ashley, Kaitlin and Jenna; siblings, Carol (Jay Yusko) Thor, of Elgin, IL, Joan (Gordon) Thor-Gallas, of Monroe, WI, Mary (Gordon) Moll, of Mauston, WI, and John (Sheri) Thor, of Bellevue, NE; brother-in-law, John (Jan) Cocayne; sister-in-laws, Pat Cocayne and Jerrie Cheffer, of Bettendorf, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews, including many great and several great-great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Quintin B. and Elizabeth M. (Meyer) Thor; brother, Gerald Q. Thor in infancy; in-laws John M. and Mildred C. (Lehnertz) Cocayne; and brothers-in-laws, James A. Cocayne and Dale A. Cocayne.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank Pastor Jay Ilten, of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the staff that cared for Shirley at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Luther Manor Grand Meadows, Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, and the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Iowa City, IA.