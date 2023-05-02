Janet A. Menadue, 82, of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Bethany Home in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Janet will be 10:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Janet was born May 7, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank C. and Evelyn (Snooks) Wieland. On January 25, 1986, she married Thomas Donald Menadue in Dubuque.
Janet graduated from East Rockford High School in Rockford, Illinois, class of 1958. She worked for the Department of Human Services for twenty eight years. Janet enjoyed a full life with her beloved husband Tom She learned to love the river, especially teaching all of the grandchildren how to fish. Tom and Janet enjoyed their traveling seeing many exciting site the world has to offer. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, and was involved in the CEW community. She loved the opportunity to serve Jesus by serving others.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Thomas Menadue of Dubuque; children, Craig “CJ” (Nancy) Pape, Brian (Brenda) Pape, Dan (Mindee) Pape, Suzanne Marie Pape and Tracey (Jeff) Winsett all of Dubuque; daughters, Lisa Popp of Hartford, WI and Tammie (Darryl) Eggers of Kieler, WI; nine-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Hubanks.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Janet’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
