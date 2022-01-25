Susan Kay “Grandma Sue” Boots, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022.
No public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Susan was born on January 17, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa to Harold and Marcella (Hemesath) Frommelt.
She graduated high school from Western Dubuque and furthered her education at a Dental Assistant program in Milwaukee. On June 15, 1990, she was wed to Kenneth Boots.
Susan loved reading books, especially on her Kindle. Family time was very special to her. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. We all looked forward to her special cinnamon rolls on the holidays.
She is survived by her son Chris (Nicole) Frommelt; grandchildren Iris and Reid Frommelt; sister Kathy (Galen) Van Wyhe of Gulf Breeze, Florida; brother Kevin (Patty) of St. Michael, Minnesota; nephews & niece: Nate (Amy) Frommelt, Brandon (Clara) Frommelt, Will Van Wyhe, and Kacie (Brandon) Scherber as well as 5 great nephews, and 2 great nieces.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Marcella; husband Kenny Boots; nephew Nicholas Van Wyhe; and niece Renae Van Wyhe.
The family would like to thank Pam Buttikofer for her friendship and compassionate care over the last 15+ years, and Nicole’s siblings, nieces, and nephews for always loving Grandma Sue as their own.